Who's Next? Six Potential Candidates
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Minnesota continues to grow their 2022 recruiting class.
After picking up a commitment from Rabun Gap, Georgia Safety Coleman Bryson to kick off the week, we take a look below at six candidates who could be next.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news