Minnesota's matchup with Iowa on Sunday afternoon didn't end up the way fans would have liked for the short term, but even the most disappointed booster had to be excited about the future with the local high school talent who took unofficial visits to the game. Here is a closer look at who was present. Class of 2021

Chet Holmgren recently moved up to number four in Rivals Class of 2021 rankings. To our knowledge, that is the highest ranking of any in-state player since Rivals started rating players. According to our group of national analysts, he may not be done climbing the ladder. He simply has the most unique skill set I have ever seen. It isn't often you will see a 7-foot-1 player coming off stagger screens or running the point guard spot. Holmgren has not issued a list of favorites yet, and right now there isn't much floating around in terms of his recruitment. It is a good thing for Minnesota to have in on campus though. Outside of an official visit to Gonzaga in the fall, he hasn't been out on the road taking trips. Holmgren has helped propel Minnehaha Academy to a 20-2 record and a national ranking. They are currently on a 17-game wining streak. According to Minnesota Basketball Hub, Holmgren is averaging 18.6 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.5 blocks per game.

Hercy Miller (https://hoopersonly.tv.com)

Hercy Miller was the other 2021 prospect at Sunday's game. Hercy is the son of Percy, the famous rapper better known as Master P. Miller is a 6-foot-3 junior guard, who according to his AAU Coach, Brian Sandifer of Grassroots Sizzle, already has an offer from USC. . He has a younger brother in the eighth grade named Mercy who is a player to watch for in the future. Sandifer offered us the following scouting report on his guard. "Hercy is a big time defender and has an in-between game as well. He can score it when needed on a loaded Minnehaha roster. He knocks down the 15-17 foot jumper. He came right in at Minnehaha an assumed the role as a defensive stopper. He will have the chance to this AAU season with Sizzle to post his stock on a loaded Under Armour team that features Chet Holmgren and Prince Aligbe. He will part of the new big three with the departure of Jalen Suggs. He visited Louisville earlier this month, and has also seen Minnesota, Arizona, and USC. Georgetown, Georgia, Florida State, and Iowa State have been in contact with us over the last month about him." Class of 2022

Prince Aligbe has the physical presence of a college sophomore, not one in high school. Aligbe is a talented athlete whose offensive strength is finishing at the rim and playing in the open floor. He will be an elite defender on the college level. Once he gets a consistent perimeter jumper, any weakness he has will be few and far between. Aligbe already has offers from Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, West Virginia and several other mid-majors. According to the same statistics source where we got Holmgren's numbers, Aligee averages 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds at Minnehaha Academy this winter.

Connor Stevens saw Trejuan Holloman play over the holidays and gave the following in-depth scouting report about his strengths. Court Vision / Passing It doesn't take more than a few minutes of watching him play to see that Tre Holloman has an exceptional feel for the game. As soon as he caught the ball he was looking for his teammates streaking down court on the break. His eyes are always up. In the half-court, his anticipation and understanding of space let him slip the ball in tight windows and lead his teammates to easy buckets. When dishing it off to shooters he put it in the pocket more often than not. His ability to put touch on lobs to the rim is advance and he showed he's an opportunistic pass-first point guard that his teammates love to play with. He came into the game averaging nine assists per game, and had a stellar night racking up 14 dimes. Length With four steals, Holloman proved to be a pest on the defensive end. Whether it was deflecting a pass or poking the ball from a ball-handler he was able to turn defense into offense for his team. At 6'2", with a wingspan that looks to be even longer, he is perfect size for a point guard in today's game. Game Control When he was on the court, the game was played at Tre Holloman's pace. He has the ability to grab a defensive rebound and fly down court to finish at the rim if a defender doesn't stop him, or, where he's most dangerous, find an open teammate if he gets picked up early. He played up-tempo when Cretin Derham-Hall wanted to, and made it into a half-court game when it was time to slow it down. Along with the pace of the game, he controlled the energy. He created high impact plays with his passing ability and his defense can turn into offense in a flash. Holloman already has offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Baylor, Marquette, and Texas. Cretin-Derham Hall is 19-3 on the season, and is only one of two teams to defeat Minnehaha Academy. The highly rated point guard is averaging 11.2 points, 9.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game.

Chase Carter (https://twitter.com)

Chase Carter is a 6-foot-6 power forward who attends Minnehaha Academy. The power forward is the son of former Gopher great, Randy Carter. Like most of the other Minnehaha roster, Carter also plays on the Under Armour circuit with Grassroots Sizzle. Only a sophomore, Carter already has a high basketball IQ, and could be described as having an Swiss Army Knife type of game. Carter stuffs the scorebook with points, rebounds, assists, steals, and is also noted for taking a couple of charges per game. He also can make the outside shot and handle the ball. Carter has offers from Minnesota, Florida, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Hampton.

Braeden Carrington (https://twitter.com)