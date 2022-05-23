Wide receiver Yazeed Haynes reopens his recruitment

Rutgers has lost a commitment from wide receiver Yazeed Haynes . The Lansdale (Pa.) North Penn star had been committed to the Scarlet Knights since late March.

In a statement provided to Rivals.com, Haynes said "I am beyond thankful for all of the love and support from the Rutgers coaching staff. After discussing with my parents I have made the decision to decommit from Rutgers University. Thank you coach Shaw and coach Schiano for everything during the time of my commitment. Please respect my decision. My recruitment is now 100% open!"

Haynes is planning on taking an official visit to Minnesota on June 17th. He is also going to go to Penn State and Georgia for camps next month. More visits and camp appearances will planned in the coming days and weeks.

This decommitment comes after Haynes saw an uptick in interest from other college teams after he won the receiver MVP award at the Philadelphia Rivals Camp on May 15th.