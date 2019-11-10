Defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., was named the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week after Minnesota's 31-26 win against Penn State.

Winfield led Minnesota with a team-high 11 tackles (9 solo) and made two interceptions and totaled 33 return yards in the win. Winfield's two interceptions led to 14 points for the Gophers. He now has seven interceptions on the year, which ties Minnesota's school record set by Jeff Wright during the 1970 season.

Winfield and the Gophers were ranked No. 13 in the AP poll last week, while Penn State was No. 5. Minnesota's win was its first home victory against a top five team at home since 1977, when it shutout No. 1 Michigan.

Winfield is the second Minnesota player to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since 2004, joining former Gopher linebacker Nate Triplett (Sept. 13, 2009).

The 9-0 Gophers next play on Saturday when they visit Iowa at 3 p.m.