Minnesota (3-4) saw many opportunities to win wash away in Saturday night's Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe against Wisconsin (3-3). The Gophers battled back in the fourth quarter to put the game into overtime, but once again, special teams reared it's ugly head in the extra frame, allowing the Badgers to secure a 20-17 win.

Badgers keep Paul Bunyan's Axe in Wisconsin after Saturday's win (Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)

1ST QUARTER:

# 9:07 - MISSED FIELD GOAL, WISCONSIN; Collin Larsh wide right on a 46-yard attempt * 2:04 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA; Cam Wiley 16-yard catch from Tanner Morgan - 6 play, 53 yards in 3:32 - MINNESOTA 7, WISCONSIN 0 QUARTER RECAP: After Wisconsin put together a 9 play, 47-yard drive on their opening possession, Minnesota's defense came up with key stops and led to a missed field goal by the Badgers. A Mohamed Ibrahim 27-yard scamper also highlighted the Gophers scoring drive.

2ND QUARTER:

* 14:17 - TOUCHDOWN, WISCONSIN; Garrett Groshek 39-yard run - 6 plays, 75 yards in 2:47 - MINNESOTA 7, WISCONSIN 7 QUARTER RECAP: A holding call on Nathan Boe negated a Mohamed Ibrahim two-yard touchdown, followed by a Tanner Morgan interception in the end zone by Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell - a brutal two consecutive plays of lost momentum for the Gophers on their first possession of the quarter.

3RD QUARTER:

* 7:07 - FIELD GOAL, MINNESOTA; Anders Gelecinskyj 38-yards - 5 plays, 34 yards in 2:01 - MINNESOTA 10, WISCONSIN 7 * 2:26 - TOUCHDOWN, WISCONSIN; Jack Dunn 4-yard catch from Chase Wolf - 9 plays, 75 yards in 4:35 - WISCONSIN 14, MINNESOTA 10 QUARTER RECAP: A Daniel Jackson illegal touching penalty negates a 20-yard gain on 3rd-and-12 and kills the Gophers first drive of the quarter. Minnesota's top receiver Chris Autman-Bell is out for the rest of the game after a big hit on a kickoff return to open the half.

4TH QUARTER:

* 11:30 - FIELD GOAL, WISONSIN; Collin Larsh 31-yards - 8 plays, 34 yards in 4:21 - WISCONSIN 17, MINNESOTA 10 * 4:40 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA: Mike Brown-Stephens 9-yard catch from Tanner Morgan - 12 plays, 75 yards in 6:50 - MINNESOTA 17, WISCONSIN 17 QUARTER RECAP: After the Larsh field goal to put the Badgers up by a score, Minnesota's offense responds in a big way with a 12-play scoring drive while showing some innovation by have Seth Green throw out of the Green-Line formation on a critical 3rd-and-1, hitting tight end Bryce Witham on a 20-yard gain. Coney Durr with a big interception at the goal-line at the 1:19 mark on a throw by Chase Wolf.

OVERTIME:

# MISSED FIELD GOAL, MINNESOTA; Anders Gelecinskyj missed a 36-yard attempt - WISCONSIN 17, MINNESOTA 17 * FIELD GOAL, WISCONSIN; Collin Larsh 30-yards - WISCONSIN 20, MINNESOTA 17 OVERTIME RECAP: Once again, special teams comes back to bite Minnesota as Gelecinskyj missed a 36-yard attempt in the Gophers' overtime possession. Shades of Maryland from earlier in the year, when Minnesota missed an extra point in overtime.



FINAL: WISCONSIN 20, MINNESOTA 17

GAME MVP: