Minnesota's transfer portal commitment from Wisconsin WR Markus Allen appears to be no more. On Wednesday evening, Allen tweeted that is recruitment is "100% open" and a previous tweet used to commit to Minnesota has since been deleted.

It's unclear if the Gophers will still be a part of his recruitment going forward.

Allen originally committed to the Gophers last Monday, November 28 after receiving an offer and taking an official visit to Minneapolis. During his two years at Wisconsin, Allen played in eight games recording 10 receptions for 156 yards and one touchdown.