WR Cameron Begalle decommits from Minnesota

Andover (MN) standout Cameron Begalle has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect announced his decision to recommit from the Golden Gophers on Wednesday evening.

"I want to thank the University of Minnesota for the opportunity to play for their program, however, after careful consideration and talking with my family I've decided to decommit from playing for the Gophers. I will be taking visits to other schools and re-opening my recruitment," he said on his announcement via X.

Begalle originally committed to the Golden Gophers in mid-April, telling Gophers Nation at the time, ", "I'm living my childhood dream. Blessed to be given this opportunity."

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound Begalle played in nine games this fall for Andover, recording 30 receptions for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

With Begalle's commitment, the Gophers are down to 21 commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle including a pair of wide receivers in Legend Lyons and Bradley Martino.