WR Chris Dawn Talks Recruitment

The Gopher Report caught up with Dawn to get the latest on his recruitment, visit plans, and more.

Since then, Dawn has continued to put in work and is attending lots of camps and junior days following a strong junior season.

ON HIS RECRUITMENT

"It has been going good, I have been talking to a few schools. Nothing major, my coaches are doing a lot of the talking. I've talked to Tulsa, Liberty, Minnesota, Incarnate Word, and some others."

ON MINNESOTA

"It wasn't like an every day thing, but they would tell me good luck on gamedays and stuff like that. I got the offer at a camp, after we did some one-on-one's they came up to me and told me that I had an offer from them."

ON VISITING MINNESOTA

"I was supposed to visit there last season, but some stuff came up and I wasn't able to go. If it starts picking back up I could see myself going out there."

ON WHAT SEPARATES HIM FROM OTHER RECEIVERS

"My speed. I am just quick and feel like it separates me from other guys at my position."