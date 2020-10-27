TheGopherReport - WR Commit Brady Boyd Staying On Track For Early Enrollment

WR Commit Brady Boyd Staying On Track For Early Enrollment
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Southlake (TX) wide receiver and long time Gopher commit Brady Boyd recently got his senior season underway, but with it came adversity and a new obstacle for him to overcome before he heads to Minneapolis in January.
Boyd was having an incredible senior debut for Carroll when he was injured on one of the final drives of the game.
"I was doing pretty good, I had three touchdowns and around 200 yards, but towards the end of the game I broke my wrist," Boyd said. "I went up and caught a ball on one of the last drives, and when I came down and landed I broke both bones in it. I am feeling good and I will be fine. I'm just going to get through it and get back."
While it was an obviously painful experience both physically and emotionally, the Minnesota coaching staff was able to bring some light to a bad situation when they called him immediately following the game and let him know that his spot was still more than safe.
"They called me right after the game, they saw what happened and said they were watching online," said Boyd. "They let me know that nothing is changing or anything like that, they just wanted to see how I was doing and tell me that everything was secure. It was awesome to hear.”
MORE - UNDER THE LIGHTS: WEEK 10 | WHAT'S AT STAKE | LATEST WITH JAYDON HOOD | FLECK PREVIEWS MARYLAND
There will be some time before Boyd is ready to hit the field again, but in the mean time he can still prepare for his early enrollment at Minnesota and already has some goals in mind before the beginning of the year.
"Throughout the next couple of months I'm just going to be preparing and getting ready to give my all to the University," Boyd told TheGopherReport. "I have always wanted to get bigger, so I am going to try to put on at least 10 pounds or so before I get to Minnesota."
As a longtime target, Boyd has had the opportunity to see the campus and city multiple times. Not only that, but he has formed a great relationship with the staff and feels like he is already part of the Gopher family.
"Luckily I have been able to make it a couple times, I have been able to talk to coach Fleck in person and have also had the chance to explore the city and all of that," said Boyd. "They're like a second family now at this point and I can't wait to really be a part of it."
Boyd was shaping up to have a stellar season, and now has much more motivation to come in and make some noise as quickly as possible at Minnesota. With a solid recovery and continued work, Boyd could come in and turn some heads early on.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report