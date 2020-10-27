TheGopherReport - WR Commit Brady Boyd Staying On Track For Early Enrollment

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Southlake (TX) wide receiver and long time Gopher commit Brady Boyd recently got his senior season underway, but with it came adversity and a new obstacle for him to overcome before he heads to Minneapolis in January.

Boyd was having an incredible senior debut for Carroll when he was injured on one of the final drives of the game.

"I was doing pretty good, I had three touchdowns and around 200 yards, but towards the end of the game I broke my wrist," Boyd said. "I went up and caught a ball on one of the last drives, and when I came down and landed I broke both bones in it. I am feeling good and I will be fine. I'm just going to get through it and get back."

While it was an obviously painful experience both physically and emotionally, the Minnesota coaching staff was able to bring some light to a bad situation when they called him immediately following the game and let him know that his spot was still more than safe.

"They called me right after the game, they saw what happened and said they were watching online," said Boyd. "They let me know that nothing is changing or anything like that, they just wanted to see how I was doing and tell me that everything was secure. It was awesome to hear.”

