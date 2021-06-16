WR Ike White commits to the Gophers

Minnesota added some more offensive firepower on Wednesday evening with the commitment of St. Frances (Md.) wide receiver Ike White.

The 6-foot, 186-pound prospect is coming off an official visit with the Gophers this past weekend.

"I am looking for somewhere that feels like home. I want it to feel like a family and somewhere I can be comfortable," White told TGR last month after releasing his top five schools.

Turns out White's new home will be in the Twin Cities.