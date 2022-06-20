WR Tyler Brown becomes commitment No.18 for the Gophers

Commitment No.18 is in for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and their 2023 recruiting class. On Monday afternoon, Greenville (SC) wide receiver Tyler Brown committed to the Gophers, their fourth commitment in three days, third 2023 recruit, and second wide receiver commitment.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver was in the Twin Cities this past weekend on an official visit for the Gophers. Minnesota was Brown's only Power Five offer in his recruitment as held a majority of his offers from FCS programs, he did, however, hold an offer from James Madison, whose making the jump to the FBS this fall.

As a junior for Greenville Senior High School, Brown recorded 1,034 receiving yards and 1,255 all-purpose yards as well as 15 touchdowns. In the 2023 recruiting class Brown joins Pensacola (FL) wide receiver Donielle Hayes as part of the class, Hayes committed to the Gophers on Sunday afternoon. Pennsylvania RB Marquese Williams also joined the class this past weekend, making his commitment to the program late Sunday night.

The Gophers 2023 recruiting class now features 18 commitments and is 10th in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.