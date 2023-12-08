With a trio of Minnesota commitments visiting elsewhere this weekend, one commitment that the Gophers won’t have to worry about is safety prospect Zahir Rainer.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound safety who has been committed to Minnesota since April has been courted by multiple ACC (and future ACC programs) programs over the last few months including Virginia Tech, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina as well as Stanford.

On Friday afternoon, Rainer reaffirmed his commitment on X.

“1,000% committed to the University of Minnesota,” he said.