2022 OL Cade McConnell Commits To Minnesota

McConnell, who is currently ranked as the 10th best player in Oklahoma and the No. 46 offensive tackle in the country, chose Minnesota among a final four that also included TCU, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.

Less than a week from signing day, Minnesota is continuing to add big pieces to their 2022 recruiting class and overall roster. One day after landing Abilene Christian defensive back transfer Ryan Stapp , the Gophers have now gained a massive addition to the class in Cade McConnell .

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle was a long-time TCU commit, but reopened his commitment following Gary Patterson being fired. Minnesota, who was actually the third school to offer McConnell, quickly reached back out.

“Big Ten football, offensive line football, that’s just one thing,” McConnell previously told TGR he likes about Minnesota. “I enjoy cold weather as well, so I'm excited to see how cold it really is. Coach Callahan is a great OL coach. Coach Fleck has changed the culture at multiple schools, so I'm excited to see that. Coach Patterson used to be the head coach at Northeastern Oklahoma, so that's a big part of it is relationships and having connections."

McConnell was on campus at Minnesota last weekend for an official visit, and plans on signing on December 15th.

The Choctaw, Oklahoma native becomes the 17th commitment in the Gophers' 2022 recruiting class and third pledge along the offensive line, joining Ashton Beers out of Slinger (Wisc.) and in-state Tracy (Minn.) product Tony Nelson.