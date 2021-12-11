Abilene Christian DB Ryan Stapp Transferring to Minnesota

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Abilene Christian defensive back Ryan Stapp entered the transfer portal on November 22nd, and today has committed to Minnesota.

Stapp, a 6-foot, 175-pound corner quickly became a hot commodity after entering the portal, gaining offers from Minnesota, Washington State, Louisville, Nebraska, Mississippi State, and Northwestern.

The same way they were with former Abilene Christian transfer Jack Gibbens, who happens to have a great relationship with Stapp, PJ Fleck and Minnesota put a lot of effort into their recruitment of the highly-touted transfer. Stapp is on campus in Minneapolis for an official visit this weekend, and committed while on campus.

Stapp earned All-American honors as a freshman in 2019 after recording 31 tackles, three interceptions, two pass break-ups, one forced fumble, and two forced fumbles. Last season, Stapp registered 44 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one interception.

Stapp's highlights can be seen below. Stick with The Gopher Report for more on Stapp and the 2022 recruiting class.