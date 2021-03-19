TheGopherReport - 2022 TE Sean Sallis Updates Recruitment, Minnesota Interest

2022 TE Sean Sallis Updates Recruitment, Minnesota Interest
Carrollton (TX) tight end Sean Sallis picked up an offer from Minnesota a little over a month ago, and has continued to see his recruitment pick up since.
Since the offer, the staff has stayed on top of Sallis, showing tons of interest and pushing hard to earn a commitment from the 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end.
The Gopher Report caught up with Sallis to get the latest on his recruitment, his growing relationship with Minnesota, and more.
ON HIS RECRUITMENT: "It is going pretty good. I have offers from Maryland, Minnesota, Utah, New Mexico, Howard, and Illinois State."
ON HIS MINNESOTA OFFER: "It was a blessing. It sparked my recruitment up a lot and it was awesome. Me and the coaches text a lot. Coach Clay Patterson, he used to play ball with my dad so we definitely have that connection."
ON MINNESOTA INTEREST: "I am looking into them a lot. I want to major in business, so I am definitely looking into the business side too. I am keeping my options open."
ON DECISION: "I have no decision date in mind right now, just still learning."
