TheGopherReport - 2022 TE Sean Sallis Updates Recruitment, Minnesota Interest

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Carrollton (TX) tight end Sean Sallis picked up an offer from Minnesota a little over a month ago, and has continued to see his recruitment pick up since.

Since the offer, the staff has stayed on top of Sallis, showing tons of interest and pushing hard to earn a commitment from the 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end.

The Gopher Report caught up with Sallis to get the latest on his recruitment, his growing relationship with Minnesota, and more.