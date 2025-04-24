Minnesota Strengthens Special Teams, Adds Pair of Punters

The Golden Gophers this offseason saw punter Mark Crawford exhaust his eligibility after five seasons and enter the offseason with two punters on their roster in Caleb McGrath, a redshirt sophomore, and Luke Ryerse, a true freshman who is also a member of the Minnesota baseball program.

The Minnesota Football program has strengthened its special teams over the past two days, adding a pair of punters to its roster.

On Wednesday, the Gophers added Division II punter Tom Weston, a native of Fremantle, Australia, to their roster. Last season, Wilson averaged 44.2 yards per punt for Ouachita Baptist, which is located in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and plays in the Great American Conference.

Now, the Gophers are adding UCLA transfer Brody Richter to their roster, according to reports. Richter visited the Gophers over the weekend and was mentioned in our Saturday recruiting notebook last weekend.

Last season, Richter averaged 42.8 yards per punt across 40 punts for UCLA, including a long 61. He also pinned 17 punts inside the opposing team's 20-yard line. Prior to his time at UCLA, Richter punted for Northern Arizona, averaging 43.1 yards.