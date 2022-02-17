GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Minnesota recently extended an offer to Richmond (VA) defensive back Cameren Fleming. Over his junior season, Fleming recorded 48 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble receovery, 12 pass break ups, 1 sack, 4 touchdowns, and 400+ receiving yards in 8 games.

The Gopher Report spoke with Fleming, and has more on the 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect below.

