2024 Arkansas QB Drake Lindsey commits to Minnesota
Minnesota's search for their quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle is over. On Friday, Fayetteville (AR) quarterback Drake Lindsey announced his commitment to the Gophers.
The commitment comes while the 6-foot-5, 225-pound signal caller was on an unofficial visit to Minneapolis.
Lindsey picked up an offer from the Gophers originally back in mid-April, a few weeks after Bogart (GA) quarterback Aaron Philo recommitted from the program. Philo quickly struck up a strong relationship with the Gophers coaching staff as he told TGR prior to his visit. "It’s going really good," he said. "I really like Coach (Greg) Harbaugh, he’s young energetic, and has a lot of passion for the game. I really like Coach (P.J.) Fleck also."
Lindsey also is very familiar with Minneapolis as his grandfather Jim Lindsey played for the Vikings in the 60s and 70s as a running back and on special teams. He remains a Vikings fan to this day and has attended multiple games in Minneapolis.
As a junior, Lindsey threw for 3,850 yards and 38 touchdowns for Fayetteville while throwing just three interceptions.
The Gophers 2024 recruiting class now holds 13 commitments and sits firmly inside the top 25 recruiting classes at No. 19.
