Minnesota's search for their quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle is over. On Friday, Fayetteville (AR) quarterback Drake Lindsey announced his commitment to the Gophers. The commitment comes while the 6-foot-5, 225-pound signal caller was on an unofficial visit to Minneapolis.

Lindsey picked up an offer from the Gophers originally back in mid-April, a few weeks after Bogart (GA) quarterback Aaron Philo recommitted from the program. Philo quickly struck up a strong relationship with the Gophers coaching staff as he told TGR prior to his visit. "It’s going really good," he said. "I really like Coach (Greg) Harbaugh, he’s young energetic, and has a lot of passion for the game. I really like Coach (P.J.) Fleck also." Lindsey also is very familiar with Minneapolis as his grandfather Jim Lindsey played for the Vikings in the 60s and 70s as a running back and on special teams. He remains a Vikings fan to this day and has attended multiple games in Minneapolis.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JTSBIT01FISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9SVEI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNSVEI8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DZGlja0M/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENkaWNrQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYXl3aWxraW5zb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGpheXdpbGtpbnNvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9GbGVjaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29h Y2hfRmxlY2s8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hIYXJiYXVnaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hIYXJiYXVn aDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEtvZWhs ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoS29laGxlcjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEtPSGFyYT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hLT0hhcmE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9GNFFXVDhSYnNHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRjRRV1Q4UmJz RzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEcmFrZSBMaW5kc2V5IChARHJha2VsaW5kc2V5 NSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EcmFrZWxpbmRzZXk1 L3N0YXR1cy8xNjU3MTI0ODg3NDY1NDI2OTQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1heSAxMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK