Purdue transfer OL Jaden Ball commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added depth to their offensive line. On Saturday, Purdue transfer office lineman Jaden Ball committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Ball was a member of Purdue’s 2024 recruiting class and redshirted his true freshman season with the program.

The Ohio native was expected to be at least a member of the Boilermakers’ rotation for the 2025 season but opted to enter the transfer portal last week when the portal opened. The Gophers were immediately identified as a potential landing spot for the former three-star prospect and after an official visit to Minneapolis, Ball was ready to be a Gopher.

He is the fourth offensive lineman Minnesota has added this offseason joining Marcellus Marshall (UCF), Dylan Ray (Kentucky), and Kahlee Tafai (Washington).

Ball will have four years of eligibility remaining to play with the Gophers.