2026 LB Jase Reynolds sees a potential 'almost perfect fit' in Minnesota

Over the weekend, Minnesota was able to host a quality group of prospects on campus including 2026 prospect Jase Reynolds, a native of Elkhorn, Nebraska. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defender has the skill set and potential to play both linebacker or safety at the next level.

Currently, Reynolds only holds one offer in his recruitment, that being from Nebraska but is garnering plenty of other interest from Power Four programs including the Gophers, Iowa State, and Kansas State.