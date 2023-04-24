It is Patrick's second offer joining Central Michigan, Michigan State, and Notre Dame have also shown interest. TGR recently caught up with Patrick to discuss his newest offer.

On Friday, Minnesota extended just their second offer to a 2026 prospect in 6-foot-4, 240-pound OL Gregory Patrick out of Portage (MI). Patrick received the offer while in town for the Gophers' spring game on Saturday.

"Overall I thought it was a super good experience and I liked the visit a lot," Patrick told TGR. "What stood out to me was the coaches and meeting them. I thought Coach Fleck and Coach Callahan were great coaches and I felt like i built good relationships with them early on," he added.

The offer from the Gophers was not one he was expecting either coming into the visit.

"I wasn't expecting the offer at all and I was shocked when coach Fleck told me that. It means a lot that they're taking a chance on me early," he said about receiving the offer. "A Big 10 offer is a big step in recruiting but it won't change what I'm doing currently. I have to continue to stay humble and be the best high school player I can be."

With Minnesota being the first Power Five program to offer him, the Gophers have surely opened Patrick's eyes early on and it's an offer that in the long run, could go a long ways. At the very least, the Gophers left a very strong first impression on Patrick this weekend.

"Overall I think Minnesota is a really good program and I liked it a lot," he said. "I have connections to Minnesota because I lived there for eight years and my mom got her masters there. My conversations with the coaches were very genuine and I felt like I built a good relationship with them. It's the first step of a long process but I feel like it's visiting my second home."



