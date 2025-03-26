2026 OL Gavin Meier commits to Minnesota

Minnesota football gained a commitment during the later hours on Wednesday night as 2026 offensive lineman Gavin Meier announced his pledge to the Gophers program via his X (formerly Twitter) account. The commitment for Meier comes on the heels of a three-day unofficial visit to Minneapolis, one that completely flipped the momentum in his recruitment from Wisconsin to Minnesota.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Coming into the visit, Minnesota was considered a serious player in this recruitment, even with the home state program Wisconsin being a major competitor. Prior to his commitment, both FutureCasts in favor of the Badgers. Clearly, spending three days with the Gophers program was enough for Meier to decide that Minnesota was the place for him to continue his future in football. During his recruitment, Meier built a relationship with offensive line coach Brian Callahan. For Callahan, he brings in his second offensive lineman of the cycle, joining four-star in-state talent Andrew Trout.



The Gophers now have six verbal commits in their 2026 class, with Meier joining DB Justin Hopkins, WR Rico Blassingame, QB Owen Lansu, DE Howie Johnson and fellow OL Andrew Tout. Meier has an official visit scheduled to Minnesota on June 13 and had three others set up as well before he announced his commitment (Indiana on April 25, Wisconsin on May 30 and Auburn on June 7).