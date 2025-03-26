F Grayson Grove Announces Return to Minnestoa for 2025-26 Season

Joining fellow freshman Isaac Asuma, who announced his return earlier Wednesday .

Minnesota freshman forward Grayson Grove has announced his return for the 2025-26 season. Grove, who did not play in any games as a true freshman in the 2024-25 season, is the second of three remaining Gophers scholarship players to announce their return.

Grove was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle and chose Minnesota over offers from Central Arkansas, Colorado State, Illinois State, Indiana State, North Dakota State, and St. Thomas.

Grove has four years of eligibility remaining.