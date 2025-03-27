Minnesota G Brennan Rigsby Entering Transfer Portal

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have only two scholarship players remaining from their 2024-25 roster. On Thursday, just one day after guard Isaac Asuma and forward Grayson Grove announced their returns for the 2025-26 season, senior guard Brennan Rigsby will be entering the transfer portal.

Rigsby leaves the Gophers after just one year with the program in which he averaged 5.4 points per game while appearing in 29 games for the Gophers with 10 starts. He shot 39.6% from the field on the season including 31.5% from three-point range.

While his final stats were mostly unremarkable, Rigsby was a sparkplug at times for the Gophers, including late in the season with a 20-point performance against Nebraska and an 18-point game against Wisconsin.

With his departure, only the aforementioned Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove remain as scholarship talents from the Gophers 2024-25 roster. The program is also currently set to add three 2025 signees currently in guard Kai Shinhoslter, forward Jacob Ross, and center Parker Jefferson.