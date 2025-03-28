Minnesota 2025 Signee F Jacob Ross Requests Release from LOI

Minnesota class of 2025 signee Jacob Ross has requested his release from his letter of intent, Gophers Nation has returned. Ross, who was recruited by former Gophers head coach Ben Johnson, will now reopen his recruitment as Niko Medved takes over the program.
He was one of three sginees in the Gophers' 2025 recruiting class joining center Parker Jefferson, a top-150 prospect nationally and Philadelphia guard Kia Shinholster.
The 6-foot-6 Ross, who currently plays for Southern California Academy in Santa Clarita, California, is originally from New York before transferring out west for his senior season. He committed and originally signed with the Beavers over offers from Albany, Charleston, Coastal Carolina, Fordham, George Mason, Kansas State, Radford, Towson, VCU, and Virginia Tech.
Minnesota, with Ross requesting his release, is down to just four scholarship players on its 2025-26 roster. Rising sophomore guard Isaac Asuma and redshirt freshman forward Grayson Grove both recently announced they're return for the 2025-26 season.
