Minnesota 2025 Signee F Jacob Ross Requests Release from LOI

Minnesota class of 2025 signee Jacob Ross has requested his release from his letter of intent, Gophers Nation has returned. Ross, who was recruited by former Gophers head coach Ben Johnson, will now reopen his recruitment as Niko Medved takes over the program.

He was one of three sginees in the Gophers' 2025 recruiting class joining center Parker Jefferson, a top-150 prospect nationally and Philadelphia guard Kia Shinholster.