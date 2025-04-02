Cal Forward B.J. Omot Commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' men's basketball team has earned its second transfer portal commitment in as many days as University of California transfer forward B.J. Omot has committed to the program.

Omot came to Minnesota after one season with California, where he averaged 10.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in four games played before injuries derailed his season. Before his time with the Golden Bears, Omot played in 65 games, starting all 65 for North Dakota, averaging 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

A former standout at Mankato East, Omot is a career 40.9% shooter from the field and has generally struggled from deep with just a 29.3% career shooting percentage from three-point range, though he did shoot 35.3% in his shortened 2024-25 season.

He is the second transfer portal commitment for the Gophers, joining Colorado State forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, who committed to the program on Tuesday afternoon.

Originally a prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Omot will have one year of eligibility remaining to play with the Gophers as of now. Though it is likely that with just four games played in the 2024-25 season, he could receive a medical redshirt waiver from the NCAA.