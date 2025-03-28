Premium content
Four-star linebacker Duyon Forkpa talks Minnesota ahead of official visit
Seth Berry  •  Gophers Nation
Staff Writer

Minnesota football will host 2026 four-star IMG Academy (Fla.) linebacker Duyon Forkpa Jr. in just over two months, from May 30-June 1.

