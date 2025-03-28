Four-star linebacker Duyon Forkpa talks Minnesota ahead of official visit

Minnesota football will host 2026 four-star IMG Academy (Fla.) linebacker Duyon Forkpa Jr. in just over two months, from May 30-June 1.
Five things to know about the commitment from Minnesota's newest commit, offensive lineman Gavin Meier.
Minnesota freshman forward Grayson Grove has announced his return for the 2025-26 season.
Minnesota guard Isaac Asuma is returning for the 2025-26 season, he announced on Wednesday.
Some early thoughts on Minnesota's 2025 spring roster and more.
