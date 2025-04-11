2026 OL Lucas Tielsch Schedules Official Visit to Minnesota

Copley (OH) offensive tackle Lucas Tielsch has become the latest class of 2026 prospect to schedule an official visit to Minnesota. Tielsch announced his plans to take an official visit starting June 13 to Minneapolis on Thursday night.

The decision to schedule an official visit comes just days after Tielsch took an unofficial visit to Minnesota to see the Gophers. He also currently has an official visit scheduled to Northwestern for the May 30 weekend.

In his recruitment, Tilsch has amassed over two dozen offers, which include Power Four offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.