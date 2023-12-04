The Minnesota Golden Gophers have extended several offers over the last few days to players in the transfer portal. Here's what you should know about each.

Harris entered the transfer portal recently after posting 26 receptions for 400 yards and one touchdown this season for Kent State. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver is originally out of Nazareth Academy in La Grange, Illinois. He also recorded 13 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown in 2022 as a freshman. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining at his next program.

Ellison entered the portal after recording 548 yards and one touchdown on the ground this season across 120 carries. Throughout his career with Wake Forest, Ellison has been productive, averaging 4.5 yards per carry over 427 carries. He has 1, 901 career rushing yards and will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next program. Coming out of Flint Hill School in Vienna, Virginia as part of the 2020 recruiting class, Ellison was a two-star prospect and chose Wake Forest over Army and Howard.

Howland entered the portal shortly after Tom Allen was fired at Indiana. The redshirt sophomore had 75 carries this season for 354 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a combined eight carries for 32 yards during his first two seasons with the Hoosiers. The Illinois native is a big running back at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. A member of the 201 recruiting cycle, Howland was a three-star prospect who committed to Indiana over offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Purdue, and the Golden Gophers. With the familiarity here between the coaching staff and Howland, the Gophers are a team to watch.

The Michigan native entered the transfer portal shortly after Purdue's season came to a close as a graduate transfer. He recorded 25 receptions for 329 yards this season but an injury cut his season short in early October. A member of the 2020 recruiting cycle, Yaseen was a four-star prospect out of Walled Lake Western, the same high school that produced current Gophers running back Darius Taylor, the two would have had some overlap while at Walled Lake Western. He originally chose Purdue over offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, NOrthwestern, Rutgers, Virginia, and Washington State among other offers.