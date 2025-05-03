Arizona LB Hudson Dunn Commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up a late-night commitment from Arizona linebacker Hudson Dunn. He is the second prospect to join the Gophers' 2026 recruiting class this week, joining running back Ezekiel Bates.
Dunn, a consensus three-star prospect and a top-10 player in the state of Arizona, both on Rivals and On3, chose the Gophers over a dozen other offers including Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Illinios, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Misosuri, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn state, Washington, and Washington State.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker had two official visits scheduled for June, a trip to Minneapolis on May 30 and a trip to Michigan on June 20.
Dunn is commitment No. 10 for the Golden Gophers in their 2026 recruiting class and the third on the defensive side of the ball, joining defensive end Howie Johnson and defensive back Justin Hopkins. He is also notably the second prospect from Arizona to commit to Minnesota from the program this cycle, joining Tolleson (AZ) wide receiver Rico Blassingame, who committed to the program in late March.
