Arizona LB Hudson Dunn Commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up a late-night commitment from Arizona linebacker Hudson Dunn. He is the second prospect to join the Gophers' 2026 recruiting class this week, joining running back Ezekiel Bates.

Dunn, a consensus three-star prospect and a top-10 player in the state of Arizona, both on Rivals and On3, chose the Gophers over a dozen other offers including Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Illinios, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Misosuri, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn state, Washington, and Washington State.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker had two official visits scheduled for June, a trip to Minneapolis on May 30 and a trip to Michigan on June 20.