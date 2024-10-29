Basketball Notebook: Where do Gophers stand for recent official visitors?

Advertisement

in other news

Minnesota Opponent First Look: Illinois Fighting Illini

Minnesota Opponent First Look: Illinois Fighting Illini

A first look at Minnesota's week 10 opponent, the Illinois Fighting Illini.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Rivals150 C Parker Jefferson 'heavily considering' Minnesota after OV

Rivals150 C Parker Jefferson 'heavily considering' Minnesota after OV

After a strong official visit, Minnseota is in a great spot for Rivals150 center Parker Jefferson.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Gophers a small road favorite over Illinois

Gophers a small road favorite over Illinois

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off their third-staright win and are now favored over No. 24 Illinois.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Takeaways from Minnesota's dominant 48-23 win over Maryland

Takeaways from Minnesota's dominant 48-23 win over Maryland

Gophers Nation offers five takeaways from Minnesota's 48-23 win over the Maryland Terrapins.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota and Illinois receives kickoff time, television assignment

Minnesota and Illinois receives kickoff time, television assignment

Minnesota's week 10 matchup against Illinois officially has a kickoff time and television assignment. 

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

Minnesota Opponent First Look: Illinois Fighting Illini

Minnesota Opponent First Look: Illinois Fighting Illini

A first look at Minnesota's week 10 opponent, the Illinois Fighting Illini.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Rivals150 C Parker Jefferson 'heavily considering' Minnesota after OV

Rivals150 C Parker Jefferson 'heavily considering' Minnesota after OV

After a strong official visit, Minnseota is in a great spot for Rivals150 center Parker Jefferson.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Gophers a small road favorite over Illinois

Gophers a small road favorite over Illinois

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off their third-staright win and are now favored over No. 24 Illinois.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 29, 2024
Basketball Notebook: Where do Gophers stand for recent official visitors?
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE!

Over the weekend, Minnesota men's basketball hosted a pair of prospects in four-star small forward Jaob Ross and Rivals150 center Parker Jefferson. What is the latest surrounding each prospect following this weekend's visits? Gophers Nation discusses below.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Minnesota
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement