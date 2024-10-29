2026 California TE Colby Simpson discusses Minnesota gameday visit

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have made the state of California a recruiting priority recently.

The program currently hold three commitments from California athletes in their 2025 recruiting class in the form of quarterback Jackson Kollock, wide receiver Legend Lyons, and offensive linemen Daniel Shipp. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Gophers have extended offers to more prospects out of California than any other state.

It was an effort that already began well before Minnesota's recent success over two of the Big Ten's newest programs in USC and UCLA, but P.J. Fleck and the Gophers coaching staff hope that success will lead to more success on the recruiting trail.

"We beat USC, that's going to help, that opens up eyes and in California and all areas of it," Minnesota offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr said ahead of the Gophers' matchup against UCLA earlier this month.

"We're going to go where the best players are but obviously we know that the state of California has a lot of great prospects and we want to be able to utilize that and be able to get in there and get our footprint in there and continue to recruit those guys out there."

One of those prospects that the Gophers are in the midst of recruiting is tight end Colby Simpson. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Oaks Christian prospect made his first trip to Minneapolis this weekend and Gophers Nation caught up with the three-star prospect to discuss his 24-hours in 'The Land of 10,000 Lakes'.



