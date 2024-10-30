Takeaways from Minnesota's 79-57 exhibition win over Hamline

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' men's basketball team finished up their preseason exhibition schedule on Tuesday evening at Williams Arena with a 79-57 win over the Hamline Pipers. It was a quality win for the Gophers to build momentum off heading into their November 6 season opener against Oral Roberts next week. Here are four takeaways from the Gophers' win over Hamline.



Frank Mitchell leaves with injury

Canisius transfer Frank Mitchell only played four minutes in Tuesday night's exhibition before leaving the game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. The Toronto, Ontario native was in clear pain after going for a loose ball. Gophers head coach Ben Johnson felt he shared some responsibility for Mitchell's injury as he said in his post game press conference on Tuesday, "I'm going to be killing myself on that one, cause I was yelling at him to do the right thing on a loose ball," Johnson said. Mitchell later returned to the bench in his arm in a sling, putting his availability for the Gophers season opener next Wednesday in doubt. The 6-foot-8, 260-pound junior forward was expected to have an important role for the Gophers this season. Last season, he averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game with Cansius, earning All-MAAC second team honors.

Brennan Rigsby, Dawson Garcia in midseason form

Both Brennan Rigsby and Dawson Garcia were impressive in Tuesday's exhibition win, leading the team in points with 16 and 11 respectively. Rigsby, an Oregon transfer, was especially solid in the game, hitting 6-of-10 shots from the field including 4-of-8 from three-point range. He also added three rebounds and three assists. Garcia, one of the Big Ten's top talents, was in true midseason form, going 4-fo4-5 from the field, his only miss coming from long distance, totaling 11 points and five rebounds in 16 minutes.

Isaac Asuma flashes

Nobody played more in Tuesday's exhibition than guard Isaac Asuma. The freshman out of Cherry, Minnesota flashed throughout his time on the court though you can tell he is still adjusting to the college game. He was 2-for-5 from the floor in the game including 1-for-3 from three-point range. He also recorded five assists, one rebound, and one block while on the court. For Asuma, confidence will be key, once he gains some footing, his game could very well explode this season.

Defense will have to tighten up

It's important to remember it was an exhibition game and does not match the intensity of a regular season game but that being said, the Gophers defense will have to tighten up once the regular season gets started. Hamline shot 50% from the floor on Saturday including 19-for-25 from within the arc, they were 3-for-16 from three-point range. Hamline senior Bradley Cimperman was in particularly impressive in the exhibition, shooting 60% from the field in the game en route to a 17-point performance. He was the only Hamline player to finish with a double-digit scoring effort.