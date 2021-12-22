Beanie Bishop the latest transfer addition to the Gophers' secondary

Minnesota added another significant transfer piece to their secondary on Wednesday night in former Western Kentucky defensive back Shannon "Beanie" Bishop .

This past season, Bishop tallied 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles, for loss and three interceptions in 12 games for the Hilltoppers. He also had 676 kickoff return yards, averaging 24.1 yards per return.

Bishop was named First-Team, All-Conference USA at defensive back and was honorable mention as a kick returner.

The Louisville, Kentucky native appeared in 36 games throughout his career at Western Kentucky and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Bishop becomes the second transfer addition for Minnesota, joining Abilene Christian cornerback Ryan Stapp.