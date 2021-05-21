GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

It has been a long time coming.

As we get towards the end of May, we get closer to the beginning of visit season, the first in over a year. The Minnesota staff is working hard to bring all of their top prospects to the Twin Cities, and already have a solid group of recruits ready to see what the program has to offer.

In this series, TGR will go week by week, starting with the weekend of June 11th, and take a closer look at the prospects visiting and where they currently stand in their recruitment.