Former Gopher Justin Walley Signs Rookie Deal with Indianapolis Colts

Walley also received his official number from the Colts on Friday. The former Gopher will wear the No. 27 jersey, a change from the No.5 that he wore throughout his career with the Golden Gophers.

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers cornerback Justin Walley has signed his rookie deal with the Indianapolis Colts. The deal is expected to be a four-year contract worth $6.4 million total, according to Spotrac's NFL Rookie Contract Scale. The deal would be expected to include a signing bonus north of $2 million.

During his career with Minnesota, Walley appeared in 49 games throughout three seasons, totaling 155 tackles, including four tackles for loss and one sack. He also had seven career interceptions and 34 pass deflections.

Walley was one of three Gophers selected in this year's NFL Draft, joining second-round pick Aireontae Ersery (Houston Texans) and seventh-round pick Cody Lindenberg (Las Vegas Raiders).

He is the fourth Minnesota defensive back to be drafted over the past three NFL Drafts, joining Jordan Howeden, Terell Smith, and Tyler Nubin. Since head coach P.J. Fleck took over the program following the 2017 season, the Gophers have had 19 players selected in the NFL Draft, including six straight drafts with at least one player selected in the first two rounds.



