Maryland Transfer Guard Chance Stephens Commits to Minnesota

While Minnesota's transfer portal activity has slowed down, Golden Gophers' head coach Niko Medved continues to build his roster for the 2024-25 season. On Friday morning, the Gophers picked up a portal commitment from Maryland transfer guard Chance Stephens.

Stephens comes to Minnesota after two years with the Maryland Terrapins, only appearing, however, in seven games, all coming this past season after a knee injury kept him out of the 2023-24 season.

In those seven games for the Terrapins, Stephens totaled nine points on 3-of-12 shooting, interestingly enough, all 12 attempts coming from three-point range. Notably, after appearing in seven of the Terrapins' first nine games, he did not appear in any games for the program after an 83-59 win over Ohio State on December 4.

Before his time with Maryland, the Riverside, California native played one season for Loyola Marymount in 2022-23, averaging 6.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 28 games played, which included four starts. Like at Maryland, Stephens was primarily a three-point shooter, with 131 of 145 attempts coming from long distance, he made 37.4% of his three-point attempts with the Lions.