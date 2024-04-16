Minnesota offensive lineman Cade McConnell has entered the transfer portal after spending two years with the program. In his two seasons with the program, the Choctaw, Oklahoma native did not appear in any games with the program.

"I want thank the University of Minnesota coaching staff for giving me an opportunity and also thank my teammates for the past 2 years," McConnell said on X. "After talks with my family I would like to announce I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility."

