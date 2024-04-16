Minnesota OL Cade McConnell enters transfer portal
Minnesota offensive lineman Cade McConnell has entered the transfer portal after spending two years with the program.
In his two seasons with the program, the Choctaw, Oklahoma native did not appear in any games with the program.
"I want thank the University of Minnesota coaching staff for giving me an opportunity and also thank my teammates for the past 2 years," McConnell said on X. "After talks with my family I would like to announce I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility."
A three-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting cycle, McConnell was originally committed to TCU for several months before decommitting in November of 2021. A few weeks later he would take an official visit to Minnesota and committed a few days later. McConnell also held offers from Iowa State, Kansas, SMU, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.
McConnell becomes the third scholarship offensive linemen to leave the program since the end of the 2023 season, joining JJ Guedet and Tyrell Lawrence.
