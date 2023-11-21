On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we break down the Wisconsin Badgers roster and things to be on the lookout for vs our rival in the battle for the Axe. We then dive into what are the biggest questions for PJ Fleck and the Gophers heading into the final matchup of the regular season. Then we preview the Gophers basketball matchup vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff and why Minnesota should dominate.

Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…

Locked On College Conferences, HBCU, Basketball & More

Follow Us on Twitter:

Kane Rob - @GophersKaneRob

Tristyn Spann-Ford: @TSpannFord22

Locked On Golden Gophers - @LOGoldenGophers

Email: LockedonGoldenGophers@gmail.com

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST

- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers, @drew_toennies

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.