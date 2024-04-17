Following a visit to Minnesota this weekend, Canisius forward Frank Mitchell has committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The 6-foot-8 forward leaves Canisius after two seasons with the program though he only appeared in games this past season after sitting out the 2022-23 season.

After not appearing in any games in the 2022-23 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Mitchell was a All-MAAC Second team selection this season thanks to a stat line of 12.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He also averaged 1.5 assists per game while totaling 29 blocks and 21 steals. His 11.6 rebounds per game ranked fourth in the country. Mitchell notably had quality performances both against Pittsburgh and Syracuse this past season. In those two games, he combined for 24 points and 18 rebounds in 51 minutes of action. In his 31 games played, Mitchell had 23 double-digit scoring efforts and 15 double-doubles.

