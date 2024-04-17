Canisius forward Frank Mitchell commits to Minnesota
Following a visit to Minnesota this weekend, Canisius forward Frank Mitchell has committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The 6-foot-8 forward leaves Canisius after two seasons with the program though he only appeared in games this past season after sitting out the 2022-23 season.
After not appearing in any games in the 2022-23 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Mitchell was a All-MAAC Second team selection this season thanks to a stat line of 12.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He also averaged 1.5 assists per game while totaling 29 blocks and 21 steals. His 11.6 rebounds per game ranked fourth in the country.
Mitchell notably had quality performances both against Pittsburgh and Syracuse this past season. In those two games, he combined for 24 points and 18 rebounds in 51 minutes of action.
In his 31 games played, Mitchell had 23 double-digit scoring efforts and 15 double-doubles.
Mitchell is a quality shooter from close to the basket but does struggle as that gap between him and the basket widens. He was 158-for-278 this season from the floor within the perimeter, a 56.8% shooting percentage, he also made 3-of-9 three-point attempts. The one place he did have struggles this season was the free throw line, making just 49-of-114 attempts, a 43% shooting percentage.
Mitchell originally entered the transfer portal on March 18, two days after Canisius parted ways with head coach Reggie Witherspoon following a 14-18 season which included an 8-12 record in MAAC play.
Mitchell will join a Minnesota front court that will feature star forward Dawson Garcia as well as returning graduate senior Parker Fox and rising redshirt sophomore Kadyn Betts. The program this offseason saw forwards Joshua Ola-Joseph, Isaiah Ihnen, Kris Keiyns, and Pharrel Payne all enter the transfer portal.
