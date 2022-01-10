Clemson DL transfer Darnell Jefferies commits to Minnesota
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
PJ Fleck and company have been making a solid amount of roster additions via the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, and that continued on Monday as Minnesota has officially picked up another defensive lineman in Clemson transfer Darnell Jefferies.
Jefferies entered the portal on January 3rd. In a week, he picked up offers from Murray State, Eastern Kentucky, Jackson State, Chattanooga, and Minnesota.
The Gophers entered the picture on the 6th, and now have gained his commitment just four days later.
According to his Clemson profile, the Georgia native played four years for the Tigers, appearing in 29 games and recording 15 tackles and one tackle for loss. His profile also states a current, updated weight of 6-foot-2, 290-pounds.
Jefferies will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Minneapolis.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus, @FreshCoastHoops
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.