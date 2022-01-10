Clemson DL transfer Darnell Jefferies commits to Minnesota

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

PJ Fleck and company have been making a solid amount of roster additions via the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, and that continued on Monday as Minnesota has officially picked up another defensive lineman in Clemson transfer Darnell Jefferies.

Jefferies entered the portal on January 3rd. In a week, he picked up offers from Murray State, Eastern Kentucky, Jackson State, Chattanooga, and Minnesota.