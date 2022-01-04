Former Vanderbilt DE transfer Lorenza Surgers has committed to Minnesota

"They have a great, genuine staff, Top 5 defense, opportunity to play, and all the tools to develop me for the next level," Surgers told TGR of his decision.

Minnesota picked up their third transfer commitment since the end of the regular season as former Vanderbilt defensive end Lorenza Surgers announced he will continue his collegiate career with the Gophers on Tuesday.

Surgers chose Minnesota over the likes of UTSA, Ohio, Hawai'i, Miami (Oh.), and Western Kentucky. He took an official visit to UTSA before the early signing period.

However, an offer from Minnesota was too good to pass up as he developed a relationship with Gophers defensive line coach Chad Wilt.

"I like that he is very straightforward and focused and I can tell he truly wants to develop me as an athlete and a man," Surgers recently told TGR.

This past season, Surgers played in all 12 games for the Commodores, recording 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.

The North Carolina native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Minnesota has also added defensive back transfers Beanie Bishop (Western Kentucky) and Ryan Stapp (Abilene Christian) in recent weeks.