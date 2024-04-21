After a spring semester at Clemson, freshman defensive end Adam Kissayi entered the transfer portal earlier on Sunday. His stint didn't last long as he announced his commitment to Minnesota on social media this evening.

Kissayi was rated a 5.7, three-star prospect coming out of Palm Bay (Fla.) Heritage in the 2024 class and was briefly committed to Minnesota from June 18th to July 13th of last year after an official visit with the Gophers.

He would eventually earn an offer from Clemson and flipped his commitment to the Tigers on July 14th.

Kissayi was an early enrollee at Clemson and will be a true freshman when he arrives at Minnesota this summer.

The Gophers just recently added LSU defensive end Jaxon Howard out of the transfer portal as well.