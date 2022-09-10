GAMEDAY CENTRAL 2022 - Week 2: Minnesota vs Western Illinois
Minnesota picked up win No.1 of the 2022 season last Thursday night against New Mexico State and will look to move to 2-0 with a win over FCS opponent Western Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
Game Information:
Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1)
Saturday, September 10|| 11:00 am CT || Huntington Bank Stadium || Minneapolis, MN
TV: Big Ten Network || Radio: 100.2 KFAN | KTCN 1130 AM || ONLINE
Spread: Minnesota -37 || Over/Under: 55
WEATHER REPORT:
According to Accuweather, It will be a cool day in the Twin Cities for this one. Expect temperatures in the low to mid-60s around kickoff with temps topping out around 70 around mid-afternoon. The humidity shouldn't be too bad while the wind should be minimal with wind gusts up to 8 mph.
Injury Report:
Minnesota enters week two relatively healthy with no major injury concerns entering this one. Head coach PJ Fleck seemed confident in junior wide receiver Daniel Jackson being able to return soon though it's unclear if he'll play on Saturday.
