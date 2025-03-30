Colorado State Guard Kyan Evans Enters Transfer Portal: What to Know

(Photo by Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kyan Evans (0) drives the ball past Memphis Tigers guard PJ Haggerty (4) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)

Yesterday, Colorado State guard Kyan Evans entered the transfer portal, as anticipated. The Kansas City, Missouri native's entrance has been one that Minnesota Golden Gophers fans have been patiently awaiting over the last week since the hiring of Niko Medved as the Gophers' head coach. Here's what to know about Evans.

Evans was one of Colorado State's top players in 2024-25

This past season, Evans was the Rams' third best scorer, averaging 10.6 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and a fantastic 44.6% from three-point range. While he did not qualify for the three-point leaderboards nationally, his 44.6% shooting percentage from deep would've ranked ninth nationally. Over the course of his 36 games played, Evans was a reliable and consistent scorer for Colorado State, with 23 games in which he finished with 10 or more points. In seven games he had 15+ points and had two games of 20 or more points. Evans was solid when facing major conference opponents this season, scoring 10 against Washington, 10 against Maryland, and 6 against Ole Miss. He was kept scoreless against TCU in an overtime win.

Evans DID NOT enter with a no-contact tag

At times, when entering the transfer portal, players will enter with a "DO NOT CONTACT" tag, often indicating that they already know where they're going to eventually transfer to. Gophers Nation has learned that that is not the case for Evans. Therefore, Evans's portal recruitment is a wide-open race. The Gophers will certainly be among the teams in the mix and could very well be the favorite, but there will be plenty of other suitors for one of the country's best three-point shooters.

Minnesota to be busy in the transfer portal

The 2025-26 Minnesota Golden Gophers are going to be a very different team than the one that Gophers' fans take the hardwood at Williams Arena in 2024-25. The Gophers as of Sunday, March 30, will have just three scholarship players on their roster following a serious of eligibilities being exhausted, transfer portal entries, and a pair of 2025 signees requesting release from their letter of intent. Currently, only rising sophomore Isaac Asuma and redshirt freshman Grayson Grove return from the 2024-25 roster, while 2025 signee, guard Kai Shinholster, has yet to announce his future. Over the last two days, 2025 signees Jacob Ross and Parker Jefferson both announced their respective request to be released from their letters of intent.