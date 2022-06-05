Eastview Punter Caleb McGrath Talks About Minnesota Decision
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Caleb McGrath, a junior punter from Apple Valley (Minn.) Eastview, announced that he would be attending Minnesota last month. GopherHole caught up with McGrath to learn about his commitment, what’...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news