Yes, I’m surprised to some degree. It’s been a disappointing season so far for the team and the fans. Even with heavy losses to graduation and the NFL Draft, most preseason expectations were for the momentum from 2022 to carry over and for the Illini to contend once again in the Big Ten West.

I forecasted Illinois to return to another bowl game, and while that’s still possible it seems unlikely with the team sitting at 3-5 heading into the game at Minnesota. Maybe more disappointing than the record is the way they’ve lost. Illinois has looked out of sorts at times and let games slip away because of self-inflicted wounds.