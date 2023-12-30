Mike Mitchell Jr. led the way with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting including 5-of-8 from three-point range while Dawson Garcia, Ethan Hawkins, and Pharrell Payne all scored 12 points in the winning effort. Joshua Ola-Joseph finished with 10 points of his own.

Five different Minnesota Golden Gophers finished with double-digit scoring efforts as the Golden Gophers defeated the Maine Black Bears 80-62 at Williams Arena on Friday night.

Early on, it was a back-and-forth affair between the Black Bears and Golden Gophers. The Gophers through the first 10 minutes found themselves just up 20-18. However, over the final 10 minutes of the first half, the Gophers would be able to extend their lead slowly but shortly, outscoring the Black Bears 21-10 to take a 41-28 lead into halftime.

The second half would resemble much of the first half, with neither side being able to garner too much momentum, Minnesota would ultimately outscore Maine 39-34 in the second half en route to their 80-62 win. The win gives the Golden Gophers their fifth win all-time against an America East Conference including their second win over Maine.

Dynamic forward Peter Filipovity led the Black Bears in scoring with 16 points. Forward Kristians Feierbergs had 14 points for Maine as well.



