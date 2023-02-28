Spring practice will get started for most teams around the country in March and there will be a lot of hotly contested position battles involving transfer players. Rivals.com takes a look at five battles in the Big Ten involving transfers.

NEBRASKA QUARTERBACK

Contenders: Casey Thompson (returning starter) vs. Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech) Overview: Thompson struggled with injuries last season, but started 10 games for the Huskers, completing 63 percent of his passes for 2,407 yards with 17 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while rushing for an additional five scores. Sims transferred to Nebraska this offseason with a ton of accolades, passing for 4,464 yards with 30 touchdowns against 23 interceptions while rushing for 1,152 yards and 11 scores during his three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. Prediction: The slate is clean with Matt Rhule now in charge at Nebraska and while Thompson's accomplishments from last season should hold some weight, Sims might be the best all-around talent on the quarterback depth chart. Give me the new guy.

MICHIGAN STATE RUNNING BACK

Contenders: Nathan Carter (UConn) vs. Jaren Mangham (USF) Overview: Jalen Berger, the Spartans' leading rusher from a year ago returns after tallying 683 yards and six touchdowns. However, Mel Tucker brought in both Carter and Mangham this offseason to help bolster a Michigan State rushing attack that finished 12th in the Big Ten in 2022. Mangham has rushed for 1,251 yards and 23 touchdowns in his four-year career with Colorado and recently USF. Carter was limited to just four games last season, finishing with 405 yards rushing and one touchdown. He's rushed for 983 yards and three touchdowns the last two seasons at UConn. Prediction: With Berger returning, this is more of a backup battle between the incoming transfers and I think Mangham can become one-half of a good one-two punch in the Spartan's backfield.

WISCONSIN QUARTERBACK

Contenders: Tanner Mordecai (SMU) vs. Nick Evers (Oklahoma) Overview: A new regime under Luke Fickell equals a new offensive scheme and a new starter at quarterback. Mordecai comes to Madison after passing for 7.152 yards with 72 touchdowns against 22 interceptions the last two seasons with the Mustangs. Evers only appeared in one game during his lone season with the Sooners but was a Rivals250 prospect coming out of high school. Prediction: All signs point to Mordecai winning the quarterback battle for the 2023 season, but Evers is the future.

MINNESOTA RUNNING BACK

Contenders: Trey Potts (top returner) vs. Sean Tyler (Western Michigan) Overview: Minnesota is looking to replace Mohamed Ibrahim, the Big Ten's leading rusher in 2022 and the programs' all-time leading in rushing yards and touchdowns. Potts is the Gophers' leading returning backfield contributor, rushing for 1,147 yards and 10 touchdowns the past three seasons. P.J. Fleck and his staff also brought in Tyler, who has recorded 2,177 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry the past two seasons with the Broncos. Prediction: While it was in the MAC, Tyler did put up solid numbers the past two seasons and also brings more versatility in the backfield as a pass-catcher.

