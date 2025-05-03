Former Gopher Alex Elliott Commits to FCS Powerhouse

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Alex Elliott, who entered the transfer portal recently, has found his new home. The Hutchinson, Minnesota native will be dropping down to the FCS level and has joined the powerhouse North Dakota State Bison.

Elliott, in his two seasons with the Golden Gophers, did not see any time on the field. He was originally a three-star prospect as part of the Gophers' 2023 recruiting class. Elliott was one of 20 total Gophers to enter the transfer portal this offseason and one of six to enter during the spring transfer portal window.

The Gophers' this offseason saw three linebackers enter the transfer portal, with Tyler Stolsky and David Amaliri also leaving the program. Stolsky, back in December, committed to the FAU Owls while Amaliri remains uncommitted.

Notably, the Gophers did add one transfer linebacker in Oklahoma State's Jeff Roberson.