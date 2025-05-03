Published May 3, 2025
Former Gopher Alex Elliott Commits to FCS Powerhouse
Former Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Alex Elliott, who entered the transfer portal recently, has found his new home. The Hutchinson, Minnesota native will be dropping down to the FCS level and has joined the powerhouse North Dakota State Bison.

Elliott, in his two seasons with the Golden Gophers, did not see any time on the field. He was originally a three-star prospect as part of the Gophers' 2023 recruiting class. Elliott was one of 20 total Gophers to enter the transfer portal this offseason and one of six to enter during the spring transfer portal window.

The Gophers' this offseason saw three linebackers enter the transfer portal, with Tyler Stolsky and David Amaliri also leaving the program. Stolsky, back in December, committed to the FAU Owls while Amaliri remains uncommitted.

Notably, the Gophers did add one transfer linebacker in Oklahoma State's Jeff Roberson.

OLD FACES IN NEW PLACES

WHERE ARE FORMER GOPHERS CONTINUING THEIR CAREERS?
PLAYERNEW PROGRAM

QB Zach Pyron

South Alabama

TE Nathan Jones

Abeline Christian

OL Martes Lewis

Northwestern

S Coleman Bryson

North Carolina

DT Martin Owusu

Fresno State

WR Terrance McWilliams

Louisville

WR Kristen Hoskins

North Dakota

OT Phillip Daniels

Ohio State

RB Zander Rockow

St. Thomas

LB Tyler Stolsky

FAU

RB Sieh Bangura

Ohio

RB Jordan nubin

Kent State

DT Luther McCoy

Hawaii

S Craig McDonald

Utah State

